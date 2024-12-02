PwC to help fintech with next gen banking

Three years in the making, the 10 businesses have contributed to the firm’s ‘Tysl’ ecosystem which incorporates a number of solutions including software, automation, artificial intelligence, data management, and analytics, among others. These solutions make it easier for customers to open up bank accounts, obtain specialised finance, move house, and even digitally sign documents.

By adopting an API-enabled approach, which allows different software applications to communicate with one another, Tysl has enabled these businesses to collaborate and innovate together with PwC to build a banking technology proposition that allows organisations to significantly improve performance across a range of key measures. This includes tackling complex customer journeys such as advanced Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Know Your Customer (KYC), Credit Decisioning, and i- life account and loan servicing across a number of areas such as mortgages, savings, and corporate lending.

Using Tysl, PwC is now able to build new digital solutions via a and customer-centric digital lending platform. This in turn will help the firm’s clients transform their customer-facing operations, and enhance products and services to meet the speed and multi-channel expectations demanded in today’s world. The businesses currently integrated with the Tysl platform are: Mambu, Yoti, Kompli Global, DueDil, Just Move In, SignNow, Codat, Flexys, Saltedge, Credit Kudos, Lendingmetrics, Gazeal.