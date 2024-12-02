PwC partners with Engine by Starling

Engine specializes in deploying contemporary banking technology globally. The platform, originally designed to drive Starling Bank's operations in the UK, is modular, API-driven, cloud-native, and boasts a successful track record at scale. It serves as a versatile solution for financial institutions, allowing them to introduce new digital banking ventures or replace existing banking technology.

In becoming the primary strategic implementation partner for this banking platform, PwC is poised to add to its digital banking services for clients on a global scale. Alex Price, Digital Platforms Director at PwC UK, expressed excitement about the transformative potential of the alliance, emphasizing the substantial advancements it brings to both customer and employee experiences. The collaboration aligns PwC's expertise with state-of-the-art technology, marking a paradigm shift in addressing complex challenges for clients.

Steve Davies, Digital Banking Lead at PwC UK, underscored the partnership's ability to provide an expanded range of technology-driven solutions, allowing clients to deliver top-notch digital banking services, add to the employee experiences, and achieve cost savings while increasing productivity. By integrating Engine into its existing capabilities, PwC wants to lead in adopting the latest innovations in digital banking technology.





Sam Everington, CEO of Engine by Starling, highlighted the pivotal role of PwC as a player in professional services in delivering Engine's advanced digital banking platform to a global audience. PwC's strategic acumen, combined with hands-on experience in business model transformations using the Engine platform, positions them as a key player in driving the adoption of this banking technology worldwide.





Sharing the Engine

In recent news, GFT has also revealed its collaboration with Engine by Starling, aiming to deliver contemporary banking solutions to banks and financial institutions worldwide. In this partnership, Engine by Starling will grant banks and financial institutions access to its platform. GFT, on the other hand, will concentrate on providing design, integration, and implementation solutions to banks adopting the Engine platform. The collaboration seeks to synergize Engine by Starling's technology with GFT's proficiency and emphasis on system integration. The overarching goal is to empower existing organizations to enhance their digital banking services and facilitate the secure and expeditious launch of new banks.





PwC fighting fraud

On a separate front, PwC UK has declared a strategic collaboration with Clearspeed, a provider of voice analytics technology, aiming to implement precise and automated risk assessment on a large scale.

This partnership is designed to afford PwC's clients the opportunity to elevate customer experiences by accelerating the processing of claims, applications, or various procedures. Simultaneously, it focuses on enhancing fraud risk management across operations with increased efficiency. The collaboration aligns with PwC's ongoing commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to address crucial business and societal challenges, with fraud prevention being a prominent focus.