PwC partners FintechOS for new digital banking solution

Powered by Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services and using FintechOS’s technology platform, the solution allows financial institutions to accelerate digital transformation and add to customer experience in a cost-effective way, as the press release says.

Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking combines cloud-based technologies, fintech innovation, and industry insight and understanding, as well as experience across strategy, regulation, controls, and cybersecurity. By simplifying fintech development and deployment, and reducing the time required to develop new services, the solution can allow institutions to accelerate the launch, servicing, and expansion of their financial products and services.

With the aim of creating exceptional customer experiences and delivering rapid innovation for financial services providers, all at reduced cost, PwC and FintechOS are collaborating to allow for the dynamic orchestration and personalisation of digital customer journeys. FintechOS has a track record of helping financial institutions to launch personalised and differentiated financial products and customer journeys at scale.





For Infinite Financial Solutions for Banking, the FintechOS platform will:

Act as the integration and orchestration layer, simplifying and allowing connections with a variety of systems, such as identity verification, Open Banking, payments, and neo-core technologies;

Provide a low-code/no-code approach to configure and update financial products and to create data-driven customer journeys, avoiding dependency on scarce technical talent, and;

Help PwC to launch new solutions with financial customers in fewer than 12 months while reducing total cost of ownership by up to 40%.

In addition to PwC’s digital banking expertise, the solution also uses Microsoft’s Cloud for Financial Services to provide a single customer services platform and support hyper-personalisation, as they name it.





FintechOS’ productive partnerships

In April and May of 2022, the company enrolled in a series of partnerships. First, Dana, an embedded lending platform, and FintechOS partnered to provide technology solutions and value propositions to financial institutions in the South Asian region. The combination of Dana’s AI-powered embedded lending platform and FintechOS’ fintech infrastructure (HPFI) wants to allow financial institutions in Bangladesh and other South Asian markets to launch new digital lending offerings at speed, without high levels of technological expertise and investment.

A few days later FintechOS partnered with Open Banking and secure customer authentication solutions provider Salt Edge. The partnership is meant to provide innovative and secure technology services to joint clients within the banking industry. The agreement will reportedly enable financial institutions, banks, and EMIs, already using FintechOS’ fintech infrastructure to improve both the speed and quality of their regulatory compliance with the PSD2, as well as other global Open Banking standards, particularly within Europe.