PVcomBank Vietnam pushes technological boundaries with SmartVista

PVcomBank is a young universal bank funded by the national state oil company PetroVietnam. The current CTL switch has reached capacity under the increasingly demanding business requirements and large volumes of transactions. Following the newly acquired license from MasterCard, the deployment of SmartVista has enabled PVcomBank to launch credit cards to the consumers of Vietnam for the first time. The bank will go on to issue a full range of credit cards such as Classic, Gold and Platinum products. SmartVista supports the bank with a multilayer architecture for the credit option calculation and each card group may be tailored individually for each client.

Additionally, SmartVista supports flexible authorization which will allow PVcomBank to setup different authorization techniques by using different parameters such as BIN, Card Number and other transaction parameters.

BPC Banking Technologies is a payments solutions provider with 160 clients in 57 countries globally. It is the architect and developer of SmartVista – an e-payments solution delivering authorization switching and routing, ATM and POS management, card management, advanced fraud prevention, loyalty program management, card personalization and production, billing and merchant management, microfinance, integrated internet and mobile banking.