Purl Partners joins UNIPaaS to bring embedded finance to digital platforms

Players from the business, government, and communications sectors have come together at Purl Partners to support early-stage and growing firms on their journeys by pooling their resources, expertise, energy, and networks. The partners are from companies such as Ocado, Pollinate, Exchequer, and Audley.











What UNIPaaS aims to achieve

UNIPaaS' mission is to help platforms to capitalise on the real potential of embedded finance. Its truly embedded solution offers digital platforms the ability to add new white labelled financial services such as payments and banking. By providing these services, businesses can increase revenues, improve customers' lifetime value, and deliver a more streamlined experience.

UNIPaaS' solution enables platforms to provide new and streamlined customer experiences whilst offering new value propositions for their customers. This includes automating and digitising manual processes, reducing admin and errors, and helping businesses to improve their cash flow and growth.Through partnering with UNIPaaS, digital platforms are able to provide their customers' with embedded finance solutions so that they can add financial services alongside their core software products and in doing so, increase their own revenue per customer by 2-5x.





More information on Purl Partners

Purl Partners is a collective of business leaders who have combined their resources, experience, energy, and networks to guide early stage and growth companies. Together, the group discover, advise, support, and promote exciting and purpose driven businesses of this generation, helping accelerate their path to growth.