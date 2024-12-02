PunchOut2Go launches punchout catalogue and electronic transaction tool

The app empowers customers to connect with their B2B buyers on e-procurement or enterprise resource planning platform in order to offer punchout catalog capabilities and transact electronically. The PunchOut2Go Connector integrates Salesforce Commerce Cloud with the PunchOut2Go Gateway, a cloud integration layer providing punchout catalog and order-to-invoice automation for hundreds of buyer back-end spend management platforms, including SAP Ariba, Coupa, Jaggaer, Oracle PeopleSoft, and many more.

The PunchOut2Go Connector for Salesforce Commerce Cloud provides B2B sellers a fast and low-cost route to integration with their B2B buyers’ e-procurement spend management and ERP platforms. With the PunchOut2Go Connector, the B2B buyer is authenticated into the correct Salesforce Commerce Cloud store from within their e-procurement platform in order to view the punchout catalog of the B2B seller which contains the correct product offering and contracted pricing.

Additionally, the PunchOut2Go Connector can automate the exchange of purchase orders, invoices and any other electronic document in the purchasing process between seller and buyer business platforms. PunchOut2Go requires no custom code to provide easy integration and data translation for any buyer platform.