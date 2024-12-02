Pulse has launched the Unified Lending Interface, allowing brokers and fintech platforms to integrate lending products into their environments via Lending APIs.

Pulse's Lending APIs grant access to real-time indicative offers, complete application submissions, and instant decision-making for banks, lenders, accountants, brokers, introducers, and the businesses they support, all while adhering to origination limits. The goal is to simplify and optimise the lending process for the persons involved.

Unified Lending Interface (ULI)

Pulse’s Lending APIs connect to its Unified Lending Interface (ULI), an infrastructure layer that consolidates solutions into a single, user-friendly, and developer-friendly interface. The ULI merges onboarding, loan origination, loan management, and automated underwriting into one process, facilitating automation of lending through prebuilt submission tools. Users can receive customised quotes based on borrower data, which includes property valuations, public information, and various alternative data streams. It is designed to be scalable, capable of handling tens of thousands of applications instantly. This dismantles many obstacles that currently hinder businesses from accessing funds and making informed decisions, while lenders, brokers, and introducers can better serve their clientele and expand their offerings. Additionally, the embedded finance features present alternative revenue opportunities for platforms, aiding businesses.

In the first month of utilising Pulse's Lending APIs, Nucleus Commercial Finance experienced a 50% increase in applications. 95% of all applications were decided within 60 seconds, leading to a 100% rise in the number of loans disbursed compared to the same month in 2024.

LoanTube has integrated Pulse APIs into its proprietary AI-powered platform, along with real-time data sourced from Companies House, credit bureaus, and fraud detection systems. With Pulse now part of this ecosystem, SMEs benefit from a broader selection of instant, pre-qualified offers, allowing them to swiftly identify and secure the funding that best meets their needs, all without delays or redundant data entry.