Puente selects Surecomp for automated front-office trade and treasury management

Puente is a large South American broker dealer of stocks, bonds, futures and options, trading 150,000 transactions per year and serving 35,000 customers globally, with entities in the US, the UK, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The broker took the decision to deploy Surecomp’s Trade10 to support its internal workflow, optimise control and visibility of cash, and manage the risk of its increasing trade volumes. It will deploy the solution first in Argentina, then Paraguay followed by Uruguay.