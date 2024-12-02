



The platform progressed from concept to launch within 18 months. Since its introduction, it has rapidly increased its balances and received favourable customer feedback. This savings platform aims to strengthen OSB’s savings business while also developing the foundation for an upcoming lending platform, as OSB evolves into a modern and agile financial institution.

The partnership uses Publicis Sapient's fully integrated SPEED framework—Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data & AI—to redefine the bank's vision. It aims to develop a strategic roadmap for modernising operations, creating lasting capabilities, and delivering a robust, scalable platform centred around both customers and colleagues while ensuring flexibility for the future.

Key features of the new savings platform

A simplified experience prioritising colleagues and customers, empowering them to manage their financial futures;

The ability for customers to register and fund an account in as little as three minutes;

Self-service digital capabilities, automated savings operations, and adaptable product management to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

The platform is built on a composable architecture, leveraging a cloud-native core banking solution (Mambu) integrated with CRM (Salesforce) and a range of fintech solutions, facilitating a flexible and scalable environment for ongoing growth.

Officials from Publicis Sapient stated that they are proud to collaborate with OSB on their transformative journey, leveraging its SPEED framework. By integrating technology platforms such as Microsoft and Salesforce with fintechs, it's crafting an advanced ecosystem that upgrades both customer and colleague experiences. This partnership intends to provide value to OSB’s clients, but also strategically positions the bank for long-term growth in the fast-changing, fintech-driven financial environment.