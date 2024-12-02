Public sector accounts for 10% of the global billing volume - report

According to the 2014 Billentis Report, 45-65% of all businesses are suppliers to the public sector, and 100% of businesses and homes, receive invoices and receipts from it. With such a share, the public sector is in a significant position to push further adoption of the technology and is primed to do so.

The report reveals that European invoice/receipt volume has now surpassed 34 billion. According to estimates in the report, the federal administrations of many European countries could save billions of Euros from implementing electronic billing processes. Example savings in billions of Euros: Germany EUR 6.5, France EUR 4.2, Italy EUR 3.0, Poland EUR 1.7, Romania EUR 1.4.