PSR's Confirmation of Payee goes live

The six banking groups participating are: Lloyds incorporating Bank of Scotland and Halifax brands; Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Ulster Bank; HSBC and First Direct; Barclays, Santander and Nationwide. TSB will join its six peers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Confirmation of Payee is an important tool that will further protect banking customers from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scams. It will help consumers avoid sending payments to the wrong account or organisation.

CoP works by checking that the name of the account a payer is sending money to matches the name they have entered. Anyone setting up a payment will be alerted if the name on the recipient account does not match, is incorrect or misspelt, meaning it can be corrected before a payment is made.