Proxtera enters into a collaboration with Tazapay

The collaboration will deliver Proxtera Protect, Powered by Tazapay, to streamline business-to-business transactions for companies who intend to trade internationally.

Under the collaboration, Tazapay will provide a digital escrow service for buyers and sellers who are connected through participating platforms on the Proxtera network.

The first trading corridor to be launched for Proxtera Protect will be between India and Singapore increasing opportunities for small and medium-sized companies in the two countries.



