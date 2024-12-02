Providus Bank goes live on ICS BANKS

The global software and services provider for banks and financial institutions rolled out and implemented its banking solution across all branches in one go.

The financial services offered by Providus Bank (formerly known as The United Mortgage Bank) include Business Advisory, Portfolio Management, Personalized Relationship Management, Fast-tracked Service delivery and Self-service solutions.

ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS) provides integrated banking applications that deploys solutions and a range of professional services to automate and streamline banking services.