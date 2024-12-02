Prosper and BBVA USA launch digital home equity line of credit platform

Prosper and BBVA USA have worked closely together to build an end-to-end HELOC solution that allows customers to complete an online application in minutes and receive an instant pre-qualification. The digital platform saves customers weeks compared to the traditional application process and offers HELOC consumers access to competitive rates and no origination fees.

BBVA USA is Prosper’s exclusive bank partner in the bank’s main footprint states of Alabama, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona, and also worked side-by-side with Prosper, lending equity product knowledge and expertise as the digital solution was developed. The bank will soon offer the digital HELOC to a selected group of its own customers via a BBVA branded version of the platform.