Propital teams up with Nordigen





Propital offers a transparent product and pricing model, and they can integrate directly with private and business bank accounts, through their integration with Nordigen, to automatically control payments. The connection helps further bring to life Propital’s aim to simplify property management as much as possible.

The Open Banking connection lets clients connect their bank accounts, link accounts to leases and enable automatic charge reconciliation.

Nordigen is an Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,100 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries. Nordigen is a licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by The Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.