Prometeo plans expansion to Mexico, US, and Brazil in 2024

The Uruguayan company, specializing in Open Banking in Latin America, will also increase its team by 50% this year, aiming to consolidate its presence in the region. This expansion follows a successful Series A investment round of USD 13 million, led by Antler Elevate and completed in December 2023.

The investment will support Prometeo's growth in product development, commercial operations, and expansion into new markets. Additionally, the company plans to strengthen its existing presence in Peru, Uruguay, and Chile.

Currently, Prometeo operates in ten countries and serves over 40 clients, including major banks such as Citibank and JP Morgan. Its client base spans financial technology companies, corporations, and banks, including Banco Santander and Rapi de México, demonstrating the company's versatility and adaptability in the financial sector.





Prometeo promotes a remote work culture, emphasizing autonomy and flexibility for its team, which is distributed across various countries. Between 2021 and 2023, the company's sales increased tenfold. Since 2022, Prometeo has focused on developing technological products related to payments.

Founded in 2018 by, Prometeo started as a virtual wallet and has since evolved into a company that provides businesses with access to banking information, facilitating the automation and optimization of operational processes. The company has maintained consistent growth, investing in its team and product development, establishing itself as a leader in the Open Banking sector.





Funding received

Recently, Prometeo has secured USD 13 million in a Series A funding round to develop a more accessible and interconnected financial system in Latin America.

Following this announcement, Prometeo will focus on expanding its multi-banking data and payment capabilities in the region. The Series A funding round was led by Antler Elevate, with participation from new investors such as Samsung Next, PayPal Ventures, and other contributors from DN Capital, as well as existing backers including Magma Partners and Cometa.

Prometeo’s platform will continue to provide the technological infrastructure and services that enable global corporations and companies to connect to the financial system of Latin America securely and efficiently.

Their embedded banking software platform offers users and clients automated access to bank data and payments from multiple financial institutions in 10 countries throughout Latin America via a single, unified API. This system aims to simplify, expedite, and secure the connection process for customers worldwide while reducing friction and overall costs.