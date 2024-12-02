Prometeo and Jumio have partnered to offer a unified onboarding and account verification solution using biometrics and AI.

The integration combines biometric identity verification and bank account validation into a single process, with the goal of reducing fraud risk while supporting compliance with regional and international regulatory standards.

The solution is designed for use by fintechs, digital banks, payment processors, online gaming platforms, and ecommerce businesses. By linking identity verification with bank account authentication in one step, the integration intends to speed up onboarding procedures and support more secure and efficient operations.

A new approach to KYC and AML compliance

According to Prometeo representatives, the ability to confirm not only whether an account exists but also who owns it offers an added level of assurance during the onboarding process. The firm noted that this verification step is especially relevant in industries where customer trust and regulatory compliance are critical.

Officials from Jumio added that incorporating biometric technologies and AI-driven identity intelligence into Prometeo’s infrastructure provides clients with a more complete toolkit to address key onboarding challenges. They also highlighted the importance of interpreting user behaviour and data patterns to improve the detection of suspicious activity and support Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) efforts.

The joint solution is modular and can be adapted to a range of organisational needs, offering a scalable option for businesses of varying sizes. With a single access point, the technology aims to reduce operational complexity while maintaining alignment with compliance frameworks.

The integration is built on Prometeo’s existing regional bank connectivity network, which supports data exchange across Latin America. According to both companies, this partnership represents an effort to address growing demands for secure, agile verification infrastructure in a region facing rising regulatory expectations and evolving digital threats.