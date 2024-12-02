Prometeia and Fabrick launch digital wealth management solution

The two companies, players in digital wealth management and Open Finance solutions have pooled their assets and skills in the Open Banking and artificial intelligence fields to develop an investor's overall financial portfolio through the aggregate analysis of the bank accounts held by them across various institutions.

Artificial intelligence algorithms developed by Prometeia create a holistic overview of the overall financial portfolio of an investor. The artificial intelligence works by inferring and spotting information generated by asset management activities run by other banks without the need for direct access to all an investor’s separate investment accounts.