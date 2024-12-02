Project Nemo launches to improve disability inclusion in UK fintech

The initiative comes as a response to the underrepresentation of individuals with disabilities in both the workforce and customer base of fintech companies. According to the company press release, statistics show that more than 1 in 5 people in the UK live with a disability, representing significant spending power amounting to an estimated GBP 274 billion annually. Despite this, anecdotal evidence suggests low levels of disability employment within the UK fintech sector, with only 24% of the working-age population disclosing a disability.

Project Nemo is set to run for 12 months and seeks to bring about long-term systemic change in disability inclusion within the fintech industry through three main avenues:

Educating: raising awareness of the barriers and opportunities for fintech companies to be more inclusive to individuals with disabilities.

Empowering: providing resources and expertise to fintech leaders, allies, advocates, and individuals with lived experience to facilitate the creation of inclusive workplaces, products, and services.

Showcasing: sharing and celebrating progress made in disability inclusion within the industry.

The Fintech Festival of Inclusion

A key component of Project Nemo is its Fintech Festival of Inclusion, a series of events designed to empower fintech business leaders to implement incremental changes toward greater inclusion. These events will bring together disability expertise, champions, and success stories within the fintech community to facilitate change. Outputs from these events will contribute to a practical guide featuring case studies, culminating in an e-book and podcast series for the fintech community.

The launch of Project Nemo was announced at the Innovate Finance Global Summit. The lead of Project Nemo emphasised the importance of disability inclusion in fintech, stating that it presents a significant opportunity for the industry to achieve mainstream adoption beyond digital natives.

Project Nemo aims to initiate conversations, bring together allies, and connect experts to create a lasting legacy of continual progress towards a more inclusive fintech industry and services. Several organisations have already pledged their support for Project Nemo, including Innovate Finance and corporate law firm Fox Williams. Officials from both companies expressed their belief in the importance of fostering greater diversity and accessibility within the fintech sector.