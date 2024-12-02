



This initiative kicks off the inaugural challenge in Fintech Fringe’s Innovation Challenge Series, aimed at linking financial institutions with innovative startups to tackle critical industry issues. The winners will be highlighted at Pay360, Europe’s payments event, on March 26.

This action focuses on creating meaningful change by investigating how fintech products and services can upgrade the payment experience for adults with learning disabilities, promoting accessibility and independence in managing their finances.

1.5 million persons live with learning disabilities in UK

In the UK, there are 1.5 million individuals living with learning disabilities who encounter obstacles when it comes to making, receiving, and managing payments. The growing prevalence of digital payments, the decline of attended terminals, and increasingly sophisticated fraud techniques make financial transactions more challenging and riskier for this marginalised group. While many are eager to engage in society and handle their finances, accessible solutions are often limited to restrictive options like Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA).

Moreover, the need for change was supported at the recent event titled ‘Tackling Financial Exclusion of People with Learning Disabilities,' organised by Project Nemo and the Government Disability & Access Ambassador for the Banking Sector. This gathering brought together fintech companies, banks, trade associations, disability charities, advocacy groups, and individuals with lived experience to identify challenges and explore solutions.

Project Nemo is calling on fintech companies with customer-facing or B2B solutions to take part in this challenge. Participants will have the chance to present their solutions to a panel of judges that includes end-users and representatives from financial institutions.

Five winners will be chosen to showcase their solutions on the Innovation Stage at PAY360 2025, taking place at London's Excel on 26 March 2025. This opportunity will expose fintechs to over 6,000 industry professionals, providing a platform to highlight their innovations and build valuable partnerships within the banking sector.