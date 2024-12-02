Project aimed at making invoice payments for seniors





The aim of the project was to facilitate seniors’ invoice payment and improve the the city’s financial management services. The collaborative pilot project also aimed at encouraging and supporting ageing customers in switching from paper invoices to e-invoicing. Together with Talpa and FFI, participants to the planning and implementation of the pilot project included the Helsinki Elderly Citizens Council, City of Helsinki’s Senior Info, Kamppi service centre, and Kaapeli Media Center.

According to FFI, the new operating models found in the project are being developed and put into practice. One of these is the adoption of direct debit mandates. The mandate is useful when the customer or their trustee has difficulties visiting the bank in person to sign a direct debit agreement. Talpa is also launching an operating model which enables people to send e-invoice receiver proposal messages directly to the customer’s bank.