ProgressSoft launches digital banking platform

The global launch was announced at the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit, providing hundreds of senior banking leaders with an exclusive first look at the platform that enables banks to digitally onboard customers, provision online financial services for individuals and corporates, and unify customer data.

ProgressSoft’s Digital Banking Platform provides bank customers with holistic and personal financial experiences through intuitive technologies that recommend goods and services nearby, and prompt profitable and cross-selling next actions.

The platform has the potential to connect to back-end and third-party systems, automatically comply with regulations and sanctions lists, and offer a centralised, yet interoperable platform.