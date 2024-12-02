Progress Bank selects Sensibill for digital receipt management

Sensibill is a provider of AI and machine learning (ML)-powered SKU-level data and financial tools like digital receipt management. Progress Bank is a commercial-focused institution that serves businesses in communities throughout Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The bank wanted a digital tool designed to help businesses that are typically too busy to visit the branch.

By using Sensibill’s AI/ML technology through the FIS Digital One platform, the bank’s business customers can now capture and store receipts from their digital banking apps. Such functionality allows the businesses to track spending, separate business, and personal expenses, and manage their overall financial health.