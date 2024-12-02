Profile Software upgrades its cloud treasury platform

The platform can be deployed on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. The Front-to-Back-to-Risk Treasury Management platform has been implemented across various regions on a single instance as well as being a Treasury Hub operating 24x7.

Treasurers access the dashboards to manage their daily work, having a holistic and real time view of the Capital Markets activity. In its new release, Acumennet has been developed as a containerised solution deployed on premise and on private or public clouds.

The modular architecture supports multi-site deployments, reporting across the organisation. Setting up a new branch or a new product is a ‘plug and play’ operation.