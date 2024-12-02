



Finuevo Core incorporates a new logic in banking and offers a different user experience through a new front-end. FMS.next is a banking system and with this in mind, the Finuevo Core aims at delivering a more advanced native web, state-of-the-art, cross device, and OS functionality through a responsive layout, offering the same look and feel across all devices.

According to the official press release, the platform has been redesigned to deliver an optimum user experience, to improve user productivity, and provide an improved customer service. Through an intuitive navigation within the new interface, users have instant access to information and actions. Combined with high levels of process automation and streamlining, users interact as little as possible with the system, performing more tasks in the same amount of time.

New features

Some of the features that have also been incorporated are voice activated commands, user alerting, chat, and workflow setup and management across all functions. Coupled with personalisation capabilities, such as dashboards, shortcuts, and navigation history, the new Finuevo Core is a platform that aims to cover the needs of a modern bank.

Finuevo Core has been developed to meet current and future market trends. It can integrate through its API layer with any third-party system, and it can be used as the backbone to the bank’s operations offering a unified approach. Finuevo Core is integrated with Finuevo Digital, Profile’s new digital banking platform, both part of the Finuevo Suite that delivers front-to-back, cloud- and SaaS enabled, end-to-end banking operations targeted to banks and financial organisations that want to advance their digital transformation and offered services.