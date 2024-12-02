Professional Bank taps Vouched to accelerate digital onboarding

The bank selected Vouched because of its AI that visually examines and onboards new customers. Company officials stated that, with the help of Vouched, clients can open a personal checking account online in just a few minutes. Community banks may implement Vouched in around 24 hours. Vouched supports multiple APIs and devices, offers a full, white-labelled UI, and adapts and grows with the needs of the bank.

Vouched is an AI and CV that powers real-time visual ID verification to onboard customers and drive revenue for customers across town or around the world. Vouched augments revenue growth and provides a seamless user experience by verifying and onboarding end users through an end-to-end visual ID verification and fraud detection solution.