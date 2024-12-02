Procurement automation platform Approve secures USD 5 mln





The funding will be used for innovation and global expansion, establishing US operations, investing in growth for its R&D team, and supporting new and existing accounts.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform creates custom approval workflows and tracks requests, orders, and vendor onboarding. It also integrates with existing ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions and syncs with real-time budgets. There is a searchable vendor database that includes business information and spend volume as well as a unified interface that organises all procurement-related data in one place.