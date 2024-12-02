Procede Software and Nvoicepay partner to enhance payment automation

Nvoicepay enables accounts payable teams to pay all supplier invoices in a single automated workflow. By using intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services, Nvoicepay simplifies the vendor's payment automation processes. The Nvoicepay integration can handle complex environments with multiple hierarchies, workflow approvals, locations and bank accounts, as well as on-demand reporting.

The Nvoicepay integration with Excede meets this need by transmitting posted disbursements documents from the dealership's database to Nvoicepay via a secure process eliminating the risk of locally storing or maintaining payment data. The Nvoicepay Payment Automation Integration with Excede is now available to all Procede Software customers on Excede v10.0+.

Since 2001, Procede Software provides Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integrations with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft SQL technology to provide advanced Windows and browser-based applications with real-time information.