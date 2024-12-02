Proactis, TransProcure enter ASEAN partnership

Under the terms of the partnership, TransProcure will integrate their best practice and expertise in procurement with Proactis’ strategic sourcing, purchase-to-pay and supplier network functionalities.

More specifically, the joint effort with target the ASEAN region with the aim to deliver end-to-end procurement functionalities: strategy and planning, talent management, pre-implementation, cloud-based software solutions, data migration, integration, software implementation, training, long term support and BPO (business process outsourcing).

TransProcure’s customers range across verticals such as: manufacturing, consumer, retail, health, services, logistics, and utility centric industry sectors.