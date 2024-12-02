Proactis signs agreement with Inspired Capital

Proactiss e-procurement platform, a Global Trading Network (GTN) that enables collaborative electronic trading between buyers and suppliers, will underpin the newly developed APF and Inspired will enhance the settlement of suppliers pre-qualified invoices. Proactis estimates that its approximately 500 blue-chip buying organisations are spending GBP 60-80 billion per annum across around 1 million SME suppliers.

The APF is expected to be launched to potential customers later in 2015. A commercial agreement, with a minimum term of 12 months, will be finalised ahead of market launch.

In recent news, Proactis and global enterprise software provider UNIT4, have unveiled that Anchor, a provider of housing and care to older people, has adopted UNIT4’s Invoice4 Accounts Payable managed service.