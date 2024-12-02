PROACTIS goes mobile with its latest e-procurement app

The new app, for both iOS and Android phones and tablets, enables authorised PROACTIS users to record the receipt of purchase orders (POs) from anywhere.

By using the app, the user is guided to the right order and enables one touch receipt for normal orders as well as easy handling of exceptions like partial receipts.

The PROACTIS Receiptor app expands the PROACTIS family of mobile apps available with the PROACTIS Spend Control and eProcurement platform. Other apps include PROACTIS Approver, Deputy and Analysis.

Approver app enables users to approve or reject purchase orders, requisitions, expense claims, invoices, etc., while Deputy app enables a manager to delegate approval authority to another appropriate person during periods when he/she will be unavailable such as while on holiday, traveling abroad, in long meetings, etc.

PROACTIS Analysis provides procurement, finance and departmental managers with mobile access to all of the summary views, drill-down capabilities, event notifications and exception alerts produced by the core PROACTIS Spend Analysis solution.

According to company data, over 800 organisations across 90 countries use PROACTIS.