PrivatBank opens digital banking branch in Ukraine

The bank branch offers multi-touch bars, digital screens, self-service kiosks, and other such solutions. Clients here will be able to receive financial services in digital format, and to use the branch as a hub for work and communication.

Upon entering the branch, the bank recognizes the client with the help of biometrics, and immediately offers to perform some of the most popular operations via Privat24. After the clients have chosen the necessary service, this can be completed in Privat24, or with multi-touch bars, or with the help of the receptionist.