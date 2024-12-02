PrivatBank launches P2P and P2B lending service

The service, called ‘Profitable Investment Service,’ aims to provide small businesses and individuals the option to borrow money quickly and at low interest rates.

According to the source, in addition to the above-mentioned features, the technology will “allow third-party to access to [new] credit portfolios and thus come back to the consumer and corporate credit markets.”

The service has been made available both online and via the bank’s physical outlets. Hence, small businesses may request amounts of up to 300,000 hryvnias (approximately USD 11.400). Credit requests are submitted to potential lenders during up to two months.

The requests specify the company’s name and activity as well as bonuses and other loyalty benefits which the borrower may offer lenders. The loans are insured by Ingosstrakh while the repayments are guaranteed by PrivatBank.

PrivatBank launched in 2014 a network of offline ecommerce access points, where shoppers are assisted by bank employees to create orders, organise shipments from foreign stores, clear customs, or obtain credit for a purchase. Also, in January this year, PrivatBank unveiled the beta version of PrivatMarket, a new B2B and B2C online marketplace. What’s more, in the near future, the bank intends to launch a crowdfunding platform.

This article first appeared in Ukraine Digital News, the international online resource on Ukraine digital industries.