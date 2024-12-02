PrivatBank launches fund transfers via iMessage

Users of iPhone and Privat24 will be able to transfer funds and top up mobile phone accounts from their contact list in iMessage directly. In order to send and receive funds users need to launch the Privat24 icon Messenger menu, enter the transferred amount, choose the desired operation, and fill in the companion’s phone number. The transferred funds will be available to the recipient immediately.

More than this, Privat24 enables users to check account balance and get account statements, pay bills and carry out money transfers, and find the latest currency exchange rates and exchange currencies. It works with: English, German, Italian, Latvian, Portuguese, or Russian and sends SWIFT messages about users’ payment orders.