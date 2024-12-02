Privat3 Money teams up with ClearBank





According to the official press release, the partnership will improve the experience of clients using P3 accounts and e-wallets for deposits and payments, as well as multi-currency accounts and foreign exchange in the near future. ClearBank’s infrastructure will improve transaction speed and efficiency for P3’s clientele.

P3 has chosen to work with ClearBank to deliver these improvements because of the latter’s ability to offer faster customer onboarding, instant account openings, and rapid transactions, all through its API-driven solution. The enhanced services will be a prominent feature of P3’s core offering, its e-wallet, which is accessible via Apple and Android smartphones.