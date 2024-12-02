



Following this announcement, with the backing of Priority, Rollfi partners will have the possibility to tap into financial infrastructure, including money movement rails, connections with over 20 Tier 1 and regional processing banks, as well as nationwide money transmitter licences.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Priority Technology’s acquisition of Rollfi

In addition, Priority Technology represents an integrated payments and banking platform that was developed in order to optimise the manner in which businesses simplify financial operations, enhance cash flow, and reduce costs.

This acquisition is expected to unite Priority’s robust financial infrastructure with Rollfi’s optimised payroll and benefits solutions, positioning the company to deliver improved and secure value to customers by enabling new routes to accelerate their cash flow and enhance their working capital. At the same time, joining forces with Priority Technology will enable Rollfi to amplify its mission of delivering fast, secure, and efficient payroll and benefits solutions.

In addition, with Priority Technology’s secure and efficient infrastructure and expertise in embedded fintech, the companies will drive enhanced development and improve the manner in which partners unlock growth opportunities for the customers and clients.