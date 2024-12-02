PrimeRevenue unveils updated version of its SCiSupplier platform

The newly launched version delivers important upgrades for the 17,000 companies that use PrimeRevenue’s platform on a daily basis.

New features and enhancements include unified user experience across all OpenSCi product suites; searchable help content, frequently asked questions and user guides; full integration of dynamic discounting functionalities within the OpenSCi product suite; a financing solution, dubbed Zero Rate, which enables buying organizations to run a financial supply chain program without charging their suppliers any fees or discounts; support for both the JPY and the VND, bringing the total number of currencies supported on the platform to 22; support in Chinese, German, and Dutch, bringing the total number of languages supported on the platform to eight; expanded reporting functionalities; and enhanced security settings.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In December 2014, PrimeRevenue signed a strategic partnership with Singapore-based non-bank capital provider ApexPeak.