PrimeRevenue, UbiQ Innovations join forces

The partnership is a strategic step and investment for both organisations, each working together to deliver working capital finance solutions to Turkey and the Middle East region.

UbiQ Innovations is a technology-led service provider of supply chain finance and payment solutions for businesses in the MENAT region. The company is backed by a number of partners in the financial services (including supply chain finance), technology and consulting fields. UbiQ Innovations expertise in facilitating short-term trade finance, reverse factoring and working capital solutions. It enables its clients to optimise their working capital via supply chain finance solutions that are cloud-based processing.

In recent news, global financial institution Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho) has partnered with PrimeRevenue to provide supply chain finance solutions in the market.