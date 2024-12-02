PrimeRevenue launches update to enhance AR finance solution

SCiCustomer, a receivables financing solution, provides cross-border financing backed by multiple financial institutions.

The companies using the SCiCustomer platform in conjunction with PrimeRevenues supply chain finance solution benefit from the dual sided approach focusing on their accounts payables and trade receivables.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has unveiled the full integration of its dynamic discounting solution with its spend analytics product, SCiMap, and supplier onboarding solution, SCiEnable.