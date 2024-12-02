PrimeRevenue further expands SCiCustomer AR Finance product

The appointment follows a year of growth for PrimeRevenue’s trade receivable finance product, SCiCustomer. Belin will globally lead all commercial activities related to PrimeRevenue’s accounts receivable solution including sales, marketing and business development.

Oliver Belin moves into this new role after working at PrimeRevenue for three years. Prior to PrimeRevenue, Belin spent several years setting up and managing several supply chain finance programs for multinational clients in Europe and emerging markets with leading institutions including GSCF and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe. In 2008, Belin founded Swiss Commercial Capital (SCC), a company specialized in trade finance solutions targeting cross-border trade flows for multinational organizations, which was recently acquired by Macquarie Distribution Finance.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has unveiled the release of Version 2.0 of its SCiCustomer solution.