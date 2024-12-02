PrimeRevenue forms PrimeRevenue Capital Management

The PrimeRevenue entity is headed by Richard Tynan, Managing Director of PrimeRevenue Capital Management, and is based in London.

Working capital finance has emerged as the new playing field for non-traditional funders. PrimeRevenue Capital Management gives non-bank entities such as insurance companies, pension funds, hedge funds, capital market investors and other financial institutions access to working capital finance.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In April 2015, PrimeRevenue signed a strategic partnership with Tower Trade Group, an international trade finance company.