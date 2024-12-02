PrimeRevenue forges partnership with Supplier Success

The partnership addresses a need between corporations and their suppliers - particularly among minority business enterprises (MBEs) - to reduce the time it takes for suppliers to get paid while enabling buying organizations to enhance working capital, capture discounts and strengthen their financial supply chain. Furthermore, by partnering with PrimeRevenue, Supplier Success is able to provide early payment and supplier financing solution to corporations looking to become compliant with President Obama’s SupplierPay initiative.

Supplier Success is a supply chain finance and receivables financing solution provider. Supplier Success provides supply chain finance software to corporations, receivables financing solutions to suppliers, and minority business access funds to partner organizations.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has appointed Oliver Belin as Vice President, Receivables Finance.