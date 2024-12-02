PrimeRevenue Data Exchange receives SAP NetWeaver certification

This integration, called PrimeRevenue Data Exchange for SAP ERP, integrates with SAP NetWeaver and leverages PrimeRevenues supply chain finance (SCF) best practices.

The integration helps PrimeRevenue customers to reduce ramp-up time required to deploy their SCF programs, while aiming to lower their total cost of ownership and operational risk.

Once up and running, a variety of processes are automated for continued ease-of-use. The integration formats and uploads invoices from SAP ERP into the PrimeRevenue platform. It also maintains a remittance file providing buyers with information on maturing invoices and funds required to cover those invoices.