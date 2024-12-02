PrimeRevenue, ApexPeak forge global partnership in SCF

The partnership delivers new funding sources to companies seeking to enhance their working capital. The partnership also marks an expansion of PrimeRevenues presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

Founded in 2013, ApexPeak is an emerging markets-focused working capital provider based in Singapore. ApexPeak deals directly with businesses as well as those transacting on electronic invoicing networks. ApexPeak has financed transactions in approximately 25 emerging market countries to date.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has entered a partnership with UbiQ Innovations, a technology-led service provider.