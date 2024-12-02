Primer launches Primer Connect, an open app framework for payments

Primer Connect is an open app framework that enables third-party payments services to build integrations, or ‘connections’, on top of Primer’s unified checkout and payments APIs.

Primer's open app framework counts Klarna, Mollie, Worldline, Truelayer, GoCardless, Sift, Laybuy, Bridge, Banked, Fonoa, and others as early participants.

Primer is an automation engine for payments, similar to Zapier for web apps. Merchants can rapidly add or ‘connect’ PSPs, payment methods, fraud providers, and other payments-related services to their checkouts and payment flows -- no development effort required, thanks to Primer’s low-code approach. Merchants can maintain a unified checkout experience and centralised storage of saved payment information, streamline recurring payments, quickly expand to new markets, unify fraud, and optimise their payments services stack for performance, cost, and redundancy.

Primer was founded by ex-PayPal employees, Paul Anthony and Gabriel Le Roux in January 2020, securing Balderton-led seed funding in May the same year pre-launch and Accel-led Series A funding post-launch in November.

Primer Connect is currently in closed beta and is expected to be widely available to developers in Q2 2021.



