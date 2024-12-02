Primer fintech secures GDP 3.8 mln investment to support merchant payments

Primer is building a payments API to bring transparency to a merchant’s payment stack. Larger merchants, especially those that operate in more than one geography, have to support an array of payments methods, which brings with it technical overhead, a poor user experience, and lack of transparency. At the same time, they must adapt to macro changes in the payments landscape, such as PSD2 and 3DS 2.0.

Primer wants to build a payments platform that is payment method agnostic. By doing so, it can help merchants with adopting new payment methods as they come to market, and provide insights into things like how each checkout option is performing, and how much it is really costing.