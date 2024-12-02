Prime Trust rolls out proprietary core banking software for fractional assets

The solution is a proprietary core accounting and customer asset management platform that assists banks, trust companies, and fintech businesses with a range of services spanning custody, payment processing, BSA compliance, asset liquidity, and transaction settlement.

PrimeCore operates as a cloud-based SaaS that is accessible via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). From banks to securities exchanges, real estate, crowdfunding, and crypto exchanges looking to add custody of fractionalised assets, including cryptocurrency, real estate and securities to 18 decimal places, the platform scales to meet demand and provide a custom backend experience, according to the official press release.