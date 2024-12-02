Prime Trust raises over 100 USD mln in Series B round





Prime Trust has raised more than USD 170 million in funding and has become significant choice in infrastructure services for crypto exchanges, on ramps, wallet apps, ATSs, RIAs, broker dealers, and banks.

A mix of new and existing investors have participated in the funding for the company’s Series B, which includes FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, William Blair & Company, Decasonic, University Growth Fund, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures, and Seven Peaks Ventures.

The investment aims to provide operational expertise to further scale Prime Trust into new offerings including wealth products, as well as Web 3 and DeFi products.

The company will use the new injection of USD 100 million of capital to continue investing in its products and services, as well as infrastructure to serve its global client base. The funding will help Prime Trust improve their ability to support tokenized products and increase investment in the stability and security.