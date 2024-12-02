Prime FinTech launches Endorse

The company is expected to be valued at USD 6.4 million by the end of 2020. Endorse concluded its registration in September of 2020 and has received its one-of-a-kind license from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to offer leasing and factoring to the business sector as well as consumer finance services to individuals in the market.

Endorse intends to target two segments in the market; businesses and individuals, commencing with leasing then factoring for the business sector, followed by the rollout of consumer finance to individuals. This will be built on fintech solutions which focus on a smooth digital consumer experience featuring intelligent lending and process automation.



