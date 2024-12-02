Primasia, Know Your Customer to digitise corporate client onboarding

Headquartered in Hong Kong and with overseas offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou, Primasia is a corporate services group, supporting clients’ Hong Kong and China operations since 1987. The organisation specialises in incorporation, accounting, tax, payroll, visa, and trade/shipping documentation support with an experienced multi-lingual team working in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.

Established in 2015, Know Your Customer specialises in next-generation digital onboarding solutions for regulated organisations around the world. By providing a single source of truth, Know Your Customer helps clients reduce KYC and AML risks, streamline their processes through agile automation, improve data accuracy and associated analytics, and comply with internal, board and regulatory reporting demands.

In March 2018 new anti-money laundering rules were introduced in Hong Kong, extending compliance requirements for corporate services providers based on recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Industry practitioners set up new internal controls to perform periodic reports and on-going monitoring, resulting in an increase in resources allocation.

By partnering with Know Your Customer, Primasia was able to replace time-consuming and disconnected manual steps with a more automated and digitised process.